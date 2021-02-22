Prince William Is ‘Upset’ by Harry’s ‘Insulting’ Response to the Queen About His Royal Exit

While many weren’t surprised by the Sussexes pushing back on Queen Elizabeth’s statement over their permanent royal exit, Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shade at the Queen left him feeling “genuinely shocked,” according to a Sunday Times report.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, reportedly felt “really sad” and “very upset” about the way his brother replied to the Queen’s announcement regarding his royal exit, the Sunday Times reports. In her statement released by Buckingham Palace on February 19, the monarch, 94, revealed her decision to strip the Sussexes’ patronages and Harry’s remaining military titles after confirming that Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan, 39, would not be returning as working members of the royal family following their royal exit and move to California in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, didn’t let the Queen’s statement go unanswered.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

The spokesperson went on to seemingly rebuff the Queen for stripping them of their patronages and suggesting that they are no longer fit to lead a life of public service. “We can all live a life of service,” the Sussexes hit back. “Service is universal.”

A source close to the royal family told the Sunday Times that Meghan and Harry’s statement was perceived as “petulant and insulting” to Queen Elizabeth. “You don’t answer the Queen back—it’s just not done,” another insider added, noting that other members of the royal family were also “stunned” by the tone of their public response.

As for what the Queen said to garner this response in the first palce, you can read the official statement from Buckingham Palace in full below.