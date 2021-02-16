Here’s Why Prince William Is ‘Concerned’ About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Upcoming Tell-All Interview

A source has shared Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, and it seems that the Duke of Cambridge is reportedly feeling a little wary about their upcoming exclusive with the primetime host.

The tell-all interview, “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” is set to air on March 7. CBS announced the special on Monday, February 15, just one day after Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, revealed they are expecting their second baby. “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement at the time. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

It’s no surprise that fans of the Sussexes are looking forward to the tell-all; but that may not be the case for the rest of the royal family. According to Page Six, the interview is “cause for concern” with senior working royals—including Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, 38. A source reportedly told Page Six that while the “interview has been an open secret at the palace for months,” it still has royals worried about what the Sussexes might reveal.

Many are particularly concerned that Meghan and Harry’s interview could become another bombshell in the same vein as Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir on the BBC. For those unfamiliar, Princess Diana’s BBC interview rocked the royal family after she revealed shocking details about her marriage to Prince Charles. “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” Diana admitted to Bashir at the time, referring to the Prince of Wales’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

One source defined the upcoming Oprah interview as having the “potential to turn explosive,” reports Page Six, especially after the host’s longtime friend Gayle King weighed in on the tell-all. “I know she’s been working on the questions all weekend long,” Gayle said of Oprah on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, February 16. “I’m told nothing is off limits, nothing is off limits. She can ask anything she wants.”

“Tom had, like, 10 minutes with Harry and Meghan,” adds Page Six’s source, referring Referring to an earlier interview with ITV News’ Tom Bradby. “Oprah has 90 minutes — can you imagine what she will do with that?”

