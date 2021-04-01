Prince William Is ‘Uncomfortable’ Talking to Harry After He Leaked Their Private Conversation

One step forward and two steps back. Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry leaking their private conversation shows that the royal brothers’ relationship still isn’t healed.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 1, that the Duke of Cambridge is “reeling” after his younger brother shared details about their private call to Gayle King. “William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth,” the source said. The insider went on to note that William “now feels uncomfortable” talking to Harry on the phone because of the break in trust. “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again,” the source said.

King revealed on CBS This Morning on March 16 that the royal brothers have been in touch after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier that month. “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” King said, referring to Harry and William’s father, Prince Charles. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation.”

During that episode of CBS This Morning, King also claimed that “no one” from the British royal family had reached out to Meghan after her and Harry’s Oprah interview. “I think what is still upsetting to [Meghan and Harry] is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” she said at the time.

She continued, “I think it’s frustrating to them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family.”

In his interview with Oprah, Harry claimed that William and Charles are “trapped” by the royal family, which is why they can’t support him and Meghan leaving to move to America. “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said at the time. “My father [Prince Charles] and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that William denies that he feels “trapped” and thinks it’s “unfair” that Harry put that label on him. “William is bound by his duty, but doesn’t feel trapped,” the source said.“That is a label that Harry has unfairly given him.”