Prince William Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry Is Throwing His Family ‘Under the Bus’

Many are wondering how Prince William reacted to Prince Harry and Oprah‘s mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, after reports of Harry’s quotes have begun to circulate amid the series premiere. Well, let’s just say things aren’t looking too good between these brothers.

In the debut episode for The Me You Can’t See on Friday, May 21, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the “total neglect” he felt from the royal family prior to his royal exit with his wife Meghan Markle, 39, in 2020. Harry, 36, described being met with “silence” every time he sought help as a senior working member of the royal family. Apparently, his brother Prince William, 38, isn’t all too pleased about Harry’s candor. “William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday.

“Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus,” the insider continued. “There’s no way they’ll ever trust him after this. The damage is done.”

During the premiere of The Me You Can’t See, Harry also revealed he felt “completely helpless” as British tabloids harassed his wife to the point of anguish. As she and Harry revealed during their bombshell CBS interview with Oprah in March 2021, things got so bad that Meghan was contemplating suicide. Speaking in the new show, Harry explained, “I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

“I was ashamed to go to my family because—to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to—I know that I’m not going to get from my family what I need,” he continued. “That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence.”