Princess Charlotte Looks So Much Like Prince William as a Baby That Even He Was Fooled

Now we know where Princess Charlotte gets her looks from. Prince William and Princess Charlotte’s look-alike photo of the Duke of Cambridge as a baby even fooled him. Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were on a visit to Khidmat Centre in Bradford, United Kingdom, where they were shown a display with childhood photos of them, as well as pictures of their three kids: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. The display also included pictures of the couple at their April 2011 wedding.

At one point, William stopped at the display to ask whether a photo was of him or his daughter. “Is that me?” the Duke of Cambridge asked while pointing to a picture of him as a child. “Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible.” William isn’t the only member of the British royal family to bear an incredible to Princess Charlotte. In July 2019, a photo resurfaced of a young Queen Elizabeth II, who fans thought looked a lot like her royal great-granddaughter. A side-by-side photo showed the young Queen and Princess Charlotte sporting similar dresses, brown hair and cute confused looks on their faces.

In other Cambridge news, Kate hinted that she and William are done with children after Prince Louis. The announcement comes months after rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with baby number four. “I don’t think William wants anymore,” she told fans at Bradford. Though William and Kate don’t have as many kids as Queen Elizabeth II (who had four before she and Prince Philip were done), they do have more than William’s father, Prince Charles, who only has two children: William and his brother, Prince Harry.

The couple are also in a tumultuous time for the royal family after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced that they were “quitting” the royal family to move to Canada. And given Queen Elizabeth II’s imminent retirement, there’s a lot going on for the Cambridges, so we totally understand why three’s the charm for them.