William Is ‘Appalled’ by Harry’s Reason For Not Visiting the UK—It’s Putting ‘Stress’ on the Queen

Not having it. Prince William’s response to Prince Harry’s security drama shows that the Duke of Cambridge is far from happy with the way his younger brother is “handling” his invitation to the UK.

Prince Harry—who currently resides in Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet—recently petitioned the British court to allow him to pay for private security during his future travels to the UK. After the British government refused his security proposal, however, the Duke of Sussex went on to file an appeal, insisting that he and his family require extra protection while visiting his homeland. According to Harry’s legal team, the duke plans to “personally fund” his own police protection, so as to “not to impose on the taxpayer,” and is simply requesting that his security receive “jurisdiction” abroad.

But what does Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, make of all this? According to a source who spoke to OK! Magazine, the Duke of Cambridge understands where his younger brother is coming from—but he is still frustrated by the way he is handling this ordeal so publicly. “William sympathizes with Harry’s insistence on defending his family,” an insider told the site on January 28, 2022. “But he’s appalled at how Harry’s handling the matter because of the stress it’s putting on The Queen and the monarchy.”

For Harry, however, there are real “threats” involved with his visits to the UK—and this could turn out to be imaginably more stressful for the royal family as a whole. “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” read a January 2022 statement from the duke’s legal team. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

The statement went on to note that while Harry and Meghan pay for their own security team in the U.S., they “cannot replicate the necessary protection needed whilst in the U.K.” without the British government’s permission. “In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home.”

“The U.K. will always be Prince Harry’s home and country he wants his wife and children to be safe in,” the statement concluded. “With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK — will resolve this situation.”