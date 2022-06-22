William ‘Doesn’t Know’ Who Harry Is Anymore—& Their Relationship May Be ‘Doomed’ For Good

Not looking good. Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship continues to be rocky after the brothers reunited at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, according to a new report by Us Weekly.

Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, have reportedly “hit rock bottom,” according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly in a report published on June 22, 2022. The Duke of Cambridge has “not been in a good place” with the Duke of Sussex for years, the insider claims, adding that things between the brothers have been “doomed” and “irreparable” ever since Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Following the CBS interview, the source claims that William “doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained,” noting that the royal family has been “burned so many times” by Harry’s public statements. “They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done.”

Harry first alluded to tension between him and William by mentioning having “good days” and “bad days” with his older brother during the October 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Months later, Prince Harry and his wife announced their plans to step down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that William was “blindsided” by the decision. Tensions only continued to soar after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Montecito, California with their son, Archie.

It wasn’t until April 2021 that Harry and his brother would reunite at a funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away that month at the age of 99. They reconnected again that summer, for the July 2021 unveiling of Princess Diana’s tribute statue at the Kensington Palace gardens. Their relationship remained both emotionally and physically distant until the brothers bridged the geographical gap once again in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While they were both in attendance at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving, royal expert Russell Myers claimed at the time that the brothers refused to make eye contact during the service. “It was very, very frosty inside the church. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife. The brothers didn’t lock eyes or make eye contact at all,” he told Australian news network, Sunrise, on June 6, 2022. “Harry was craning his neck to look at William and William didn’t look back at him. I think there’s still a lot of bad atmosphere going on and there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge until those brothers come back together.”

Now, Us Weekly’s source claims that while William “still loves his little brother,” he’s not going to pretend like everything’s just fine between them. “He’s his own flesh and blood and that underlying affection will never go away. William’s not one to bear grudges but what’s right is right,” the insider shared. “He’ll be civil to a point, but he’s not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything’s A-OK when it’s anything but.”

