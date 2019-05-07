Kate Middleton Just Ended Prince William & Prince Harry’s *Reported* Feud

The royals just welcomed a new little baby into their family. There were rumors for a while that Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, were sparring but that turned out to be false. According to InStyle, Prince William and Prince Harry were feuding and Kate Middleton put a stop to it. The Duchess of Cambridge is a mom of three, the future Queen Consort, a royal tour connoisseur, and now—peacemaker. The brothers apparently had an awkward Easter Sunday. Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly ignored each other, which made for an uncomfortable mass. Thankfully, Middleton was compelled to intervene.

According to the Mirror, Middleton urged Harry to invite his brother and family over to Frogomore Cottage after the Sunday service. It was an “olive branch,” of sorts. They were able to see the renovations on the home that is now Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s residence. They also had some quality time together. Another source added: “Kate is acutely aware of the importance of William and Harry getting along, not just because of perception but their collective responsibility to the monarchy as a whole.”

There are always spats between siblings so we’re not surprised to hear that there may be some tension between the Princes at times. But we’d be shocked to learn it was ever anything irreparable. With Middleton and Markle by their sides, we doubt it’d be possible. These two women are strong and loving, a perfect recipe for happiness. They are also truly remarkable, As Harry put it, “how any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” Granted, he was talking about the birth of his new little boy. But still—we think it applies.

Prince William was all smiles, too, when congratulating his brother. William and Middleton welcomed Markle and Harry into the “Sleep Deprivation Society that is parenting.” LOL. Good one, Will. It really doesn’t feel like there’s any ill-will involved.