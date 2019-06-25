This Is The 1 Thing That Sets Prince William & Prince Harry Apart

With the splitting of their households and their charity, The Royal Foundation, William and Harry are leading very separate lives after being close for so long. Prince William and Prince Harry’s differences are leading them to seek very different paths in their lives. Though they are both married men and fathers, with William directly in like to become the Crowned King, his life is much more regimented and ordered than his younger brother, Harry’s.

Though they were extremely close growing up, especially after the loss of their mother, Prince Harry and Prince William have drifted apart in recent years. Rumors of a feud have been plaguing their relationship for some time. Though the arrival of Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, has helped to mend the brothers’ relationship a bit, their differences are more apparent now than they ever were before. So what sets the royal brothers apart?

Prince Harry is much more emotional and impulsive than his big brother. This would explain his big blowup when he felt that Will and Kate Middleton weren’t welcoming to Meghan Markle when he first brought her home in 2016. Apparently, this is what tipped the tension between the brothers to a boiling point. Royal author Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince explained in a recent interview,

Prince Harry is more emotional than William and wears his heart on his sleeve. Although his mother, the late Princess Diana, did her best to make sure he ‘didn’t miss out, it was hard to compete with an older bother destined to be king one day. Harry adored his mother and marveled at how much ”fun” she was. He said he felt safe because a key aim of her life was to ”protect” him and William.

However, with the loss of his mother, Prince Harry went through a bit of a rough patch until he finally sought therapy and took control of his mental health.

While Prince Harry as the “spare,” is much lighter and carefree, than his “heir” big brother–Prince William is much more reserved. Royal biographer Penny Junor explained it as the older prince having, a “faint awkwardness.” CNN journalist Robert Jobson noted the same saying, “[Prince Harry] is warm, naughty, an extrovert, and has a sense of fun. As a result, people warm to him. Like his late mother, Princess Diana, he is flawed, and that makes him interesting.”

Prince William unfortunately, doesn’t have that luxury. Jobson noted, “He cannot let his hair down in public — if the Future King was exposed doing what Harry was snapped doing, it would raise serious questions about his suitability to one day to be Britain’s Head of State, a position gifted to him by birthright.”

Maybe it’s good that the brothers are going their separate ways for now.