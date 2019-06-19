So, Prince William Doesn’t Wear His Wedding Ring—But Prince Harry Does

It’s clear from Prince Harry’s recent Father’s Day Instagram that the new dad does, indeed, wear his wedding ring. But what about his brother? There’s a reason Prince William doesn’t wear his wedding ring from Kate Middleton, and it makes a lot of sense. For some time, fans of Prince William and Duchess Kate have noticed the small detail about the future king (and what it means for their marriage.) Now, some of the worries can be put to rest.

At the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011, there was a little detail many may have missed. The second in line to the British throne never actually put on a ring at the ceremony. Prince William did offer a ring to the Duchess of Cambridge, which she wears, but her husband did not receive, nor does he wear, a wedding band.

“It’s understood that it’s personal preference,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told HollywoodLife. If it’s up to personal preference, then perhaps there is an intimate reason why Harry has chosen to wear his wedding band but Prince William has not. HollywoodLife noted that the same spokesperson would not elaborate on the individual princes’ choices.

On the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018, a statement was released on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about wedding rings they’ve chosen for each other. “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their wedding rings,” the statement read. “Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a platinum band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop.”

At the ceremony, the rings were carried by Prince William, who acted as Prince Harry’s best man on the day of the wedding. While admirers of the royal family and couples may be scratching their heads as to why Prince Williams chooses not to wear a wedding band, it seems the answer was much simpler than we thought.

Originally posted on SheKnows.