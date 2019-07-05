You Might Be Surprised By Prince William’s Reputation Before He Married Kate Middleton

It seems the future King of England was a bit of a bad boy before getting married. Prince William’s naughty reputation before Kate Middleton is now a topic of discussion following the rumors about his alleged affair with, Rose Hanbury. Though the rumors aren’t true–many people are reflecting on the Duke of Cambridge’s younger days. The Prince garnered the reputation from his time at the University of St. Andrew’s and from the wild group of friends he had at the time.

Author Andrew Morton discusses in his book, William and Catherine, the courtship between the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Kate met during their freshman year at St. Andrew’s, back in 2001, and became fast friends, but didn’t start dating until a year later. While Kate and William were just friends, Prince William had a wandering eye and earned quite the “naughty” reputation. In fact, even after the couple began dating things got a bit rocky.

“William was known for his roving eye, which would cast around a room checking out the female talent, while he appeared to be absorbed in his companion’s conversations,” Morton penned. “Everyone thinks Harry is the naughty one,” he continued. “Not true. Williams is a ladies’ man.”

The young Prince may have had an eye for the ladies and played the field for a while, but it was when he saw Kate walk a charity fashion show that he realized he wanted to pursue something beyond friendship.

Prince William and Kate’s relationship was on and off, but the pair finally made their courtship an official partnership. The couple married on April 29, 2011, and have since had three children; Prince George, born July 2013, Princess Charlotte, born May 2015, and the latest addition to their family, Prince Louis born April 2018.

Thankfully, the prince’s hot boy reputation seems to be a thing of the past.