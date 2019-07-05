StyleCaster
Share

You Might Be Surprised By Prince William’s Reputation Before He Married Kate Middleton

What's hot
StyleCaster

You Might Be Surprised By Prince William’s Reputation Before He Married Kate Middleton

by
Prince William & Kate Middleton
12 Start slideshow
Photo: Shutterstock.

It seems the future King of England was a bit of a bad boy before getting married. Prince William’s naughty reputation before Kate Middleton is now a topic of discussion following the rumors about his alleged affair with, Rose Hanbury. Though the rumors aren’t true–many people are reflecting on the Duke of Cambridge’s younger days.  The Prince garnered the reputation from his time at the University of St. Andrew’s and from the wild group of friends he had at the time. 

Author Andrew Morton discusses in his book, William and Catherine, the courtship between the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Kate met during their freshman year at St. Andrew’s, back in 2001, and became fast friends, but didn’t start dating until a year later. While Kate and William were just friends, Prince William had a wandering eye and earned quite the “naughty” reputation. In fact, even after the couple began dating things got a bit rocky.

“William was known for his roving eye, which would cast around a room checking out the female talent, while he appeared to be absorbed in his companion’s conversations,” Morton penned. “Everyone thinks Harry is the naughty one,” he continued. “Not true. Williams is a ladies’ man.”

The young Prince may have had an eye for the ladies and played the field for a while, but it was when he saw Kate walk a charity fashion show that he realized he wanted to pursue something beyond friendship. 

Prince William and Kate’s relationship was on and off, but the pair finally made their courtship an official partnership. The couple married on April 29, 2011, and have since had three children; Prince George, born July 2013, Princess Charlotte, born May 2015, and the latest addition to their family, Prince Louis born April 2018. 

Thankfully, the prince’s hot boy reputation seems to be a thing of the past.  

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2018

Middleton made headlines when she wore a knee-length red dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar by Jenny Packham after she gave birth to her second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018. Though longer than Kate's dress, Princess Diana also wore a red dress with a white collar when she gave birth to her second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Like the rest of the royal births, both Middleton and Diana wore their dresses when they presented their newborns at the Lindo Wing in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1984
Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle turned heads when she wore a blue-and-green plaid Burberry coat on a visit to the Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry in February 2018. Many considered the outfit to be a nod to a near-exact look that Princess Diana wore to the Highland Games in Bute in 1987. For the games, Princess Di wore a button-up dress with almost the exact same length, pattern, and color palette as Markle's.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1987
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2017

For the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2017, Middleton wore a floral-green Prada dress with sleeves and a high neckline. Considering the look was for a service at Diana's memorial garden in London, many suspected that the look was a tribute to a similar floral-green dress that Diana wore to at a rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1981
Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle looked like a modern fashion icon when she paired her cream coat with a matching white beret to a Commonwealth Day celebration in March 2018. Little did fans know, the hat choice was a tribute to one of Princess Diana's favorite designers and milliners, Stephen Jones, who is responsible for Markle's beret and many of Princess Di's looks. Though her hat wasn't the same color as Markle's, Princess Di famously wore one of Jones's berets to the Braemar Highland Games in September 1982.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess diana
Princess Diana—1982
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2013

Middleton kept Princess Diana's memory alive when she wore a blue polka-dot dress after she gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013. The look was a clear tribute to the polka-dot blue dress that Princess Diana also wore after she gave birth to her first child, Prince William, in 1982. Though Di's dress is a touch longer, falling short of her ankles, it's clear that Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her would-be mother-in-law.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana—1982
Princess Diana—1982
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Meghan Markle—2019

Markle wore a Princess-Diana-reminscent outfit in 2019 when she wore this red wrap coat over a purple tea-length dress with a subtle thigh-high slit on a visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry. Princess Di wore the same color pallette two decades earlier on a visit to Hong Kong, where she also matched a tea-length purple skirt with a red jacket. 

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1989
Photo: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kylie Jenner Revealed Why She Really Started Kylie Cosmetics & It's Incredible...

Kylie Jenner Revealed Why She Really Started Kylie Cosmetics & It's Incredible...
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana
  • Meghan Markle
  • Princess Diana
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana
  • Meghan Markle
  • Princess diana
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana—1982
  • STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
  • STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Tags:
share