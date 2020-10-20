Prince William Disagreed With a Lie the Royals Told About Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

Not cool. Prince Harry disagreed with a lie about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy that Buckingham Palace told. Here’s what went down.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, in May 2019. However, according to British historian Robert Lacey’s book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Buckingham Palace didn’t announce that Meghan was even in labor until eight hours after she had already given birth. “On the morning of 6 May [2019], Meghan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son, weighing in at 7lbs 3oz,” Lacey wrote in Battle of the Brothers. “Baby Archie had arrived with the dawn at 5.26 a.m., allowing grandmother Doria [Ragland] and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected.”

Lacey continued, “Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 p.m. that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier.”

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, wasn’t cool with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lying about when Meghan gave birth, so they could keep Archie a secret. Lacey claimed that William “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.” Battle of the Brothers also claimed that William was so upset with Harry and Meghan that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, waited a full eight days before they even saw Archie.

“By contrast, the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby — and it seemed strange that, when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, they didn’t bring along George, Charlotte and Louis to welcome their new cousin,” Lacey wrote.

According to Lacey, Harry and Meghan also felt “edged out” by the British royal family, which led to their decision to move from London to Canada (and eventually, to Santa Barbara, California) in January. Lacey wrote that Harry and Meghan’s status as “mega rock stars…over shadowed William and Kate,” which caused tension in the royal family.

Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of A Family in Tumult is available to purchase on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.