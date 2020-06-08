Royal Followers Are Convinced Prince William Is Taking Notes from Meghan & Harry’s Photos

This looks familiar. If you ask us, Prince William’s kids recreated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s umbrella photo with him. Whether or not it was intentional, however, is another question. But based on the Cambridges’ history of borrowing social media tips from the Sussexes, we honestly wouldn’t be surprised if this photo was on purpose. It’d be kind of sweet, no?

As for the photo in question: On June 5, Prince William, 37, and his kids—Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 6—were pictured in the sweetest flick posted to their Kensington Palace Instagram page. In it, the happy family can be seen walking in the rain together as Prince William holds an umbrella over his children’s heads. The photo was taken by mum Kate Middleton, 38, according to the caption.

“As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort,” the caption reads. “In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.”

The family—which also includes baby brother Prince Louis, 2—have been living together in Norfolk since March following guidelines at Buckingham Palace for royals to maintain distance amid ongoing the health crisis. The Cambridges have made the most of their stay, however, taking up plenty of volunteer work as described in their post.

They’ve also been expanding their social media presence in recent weeks. Prince William and Kate recently hired social media expert David Watkins—a.k.a. Meghan and Harry’s former social media manager before their royal exit. So it should come as no surprise that their Instagram page has a familiar flair as of late.

Even so, the family’s latest post feels surprisingly similar to a famous photo of Meghan and Harry taken in March: the umbrella photo. ICYMI, the umbrella photo seemingly captures all that is good in the world: Meghan smiling into Harry’s eyes as the Prince holds an umbrella over them.

According to royal photographer Samir Hussein, it is his “most iconic photo” yet, he told GQ. Why not take a nod from that? There’s just something so sweet about the rain!