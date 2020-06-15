Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Being ‘Watched Carefully’ to Curb Royal Mishaps in the Future

After the Sussexes’ royal exit and the Fab Four feud that ensued, it should come as no surprise that Prince William and Kate Middleton are being watched closely by Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty is not trying to see any more royal drama unfold anytime soon. And as far as one royal author is concerned, the Queen is particularly trying to avoid the mistakes that “younger royals” have made in the past. We can only guess who that might be targeted at.

The author, Tom Quinn, recently revealed this observation in a new Channel 5 documentary. As the author of the forthcoming Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir, Quinn is something of a royal expert. “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will be watching very carefully, especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don’t want that to happen again,” he explained, possibly referencing the Sussexes’ impromptu plan to step back from their royal duties and the surrounding controversy over their royal exit that followed.

As for Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, the pair have been living up to expectations under the Queen’s watchful eye. According to Quinn, the Cambridges have been thriving “in a very modern way” amidst the ongoing global health crises. Since the Queen began isolating with Prince Philip in March 2020, William and Kate have easily taken up a public face of aid in the U.K. (Meanwhile, in the U.S., Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have been supporting charities of their own.)

Notably, the Cambridges have been using social media to their advantage in recent weeks, sharing snippets from their Zoom meetings with local leaders and frontline workers. We wouldn’t be surprised if Queen Elizabeth is tuning in there, too.

