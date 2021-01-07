Prince William & Katy Middleton Are Planning to Visit Meghan & Harry in California Soon

The Fab Four are getting back together. According to Us Weekly, Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in California in 2021 after travel restrictions are lifted. Looks like their “royal rift” is over, after all.

On Wednesday, January 6, a source told Us that the Duke of Cambridge, 38, and his brother the Duke of Sussex, 36, are both “looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it’s safe to travel.” The royal brothers have spent months apart ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit in April 2020, which ultimately resulted in the couple’s move to Montecito, California—where they currently live with their 19-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Meanwhile, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton spent most of 2020 splitting their time between their U.K. country home at Anmer Hall and their London residence at Kensington Palace.

An insider also noted, however, that the Fab Four’s first reunion is likely to take place in the U.K. Royal expert Phil Dampier, the author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words, believes this first reunion will be “awkward.” In a Saturday, January 2, interview with The Sun, Dampier said, “I think it’s going to be very awkward if they do meet up. From what I am told, the rift is not a lot better at the moment—they are not talking a lot.” As it stands, Prince William and Harry’s rumored feud has raged on for some years now, having only quieted as the brothers plan to reunite for the unveiling of a statue in honor of their mother, the late Princess Diana.

But Us Weekly’s source seems more hopeful. “It’s certainly been a roller-coaster for everyone involved, especially the brothers,” one insider admitted. They went on to note, however, that Prince William and Harry are now “vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience.”

“At some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf,” the insider confirmed. We look forward to that (hopefully not terribly awkward) reunion soon!