The Internet Is Pissed at Prince William After He Allegedly Cheated on Kate Middleton

The royal family just can’t seem to stay out of trouble — and by trouble, I mean unending gossip about their private lives. How did Twitter react to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s cheating scandal with Rose Hanbury? For months now, rumors have been flying that Prince William cheated on Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Since these rumors are unsubstantiated, the royal family has mostly ignored it. But as public opinion rages against William and rallies in defense of Kate, we wonder how much longer they’ll be able to ignore the situation.

For those of you blissfully not in the loop, we’ll fill you in. The rumors allege that William cheated on Kate with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. This allegedly happened while Kate was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis, and led to rumors of a “rural rivalry” between Kate and Hanbury, whom she considered a close friend. While it’s been reported William privately denied the affair, and has threatened media outlets with legal action, there’s been non-stop talk of tension between the Cambridge couple and their royal peers. First, Kate was meant to be feuding with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Then, the gossip shifted to suggest that William and Prince Harry were at the root of the tension. Journalist and Twitter sensation Nicole Cliffe has suggested that, if the two are indeed fighting, it could be a result of Harry’s anger over William’s alleged unfaithful behavior. After all, their mother, Princess Diana, was famously cheated on by their father, scandalizing the entire family.

Despite the lack of hard evidence, rumors of Prince William’s cheating have now gone viral: and the public is quick to assume William’s guilt. The past few days, Twitter has been filled with people lamenting Kate’s fate, expressing their outrage and fury over William’s supposed actions and handwringing about the state of their marriage. Some have even gone so far as to compare Kate and William to Beyoncé and Jay-Z — and if Beyoncé’s fanbase is getting involved, you know things have gotten serious.

The lack of evidence doesn’t seem to concern the public: in fact, there’s been some suspicion that the rumor is almost too well-hidden from the press. The relative silence in mainstream media, they believe, is more reflective of the royal family’s iron grip than anything else. After all, unsubstantiated rumors about Meghan are published every day— and all that’s a sign of is how unwilling the royal family has been to protect her.

In the end, we may never know what did or didn’t happen in Kate and William’s private lives — and that’s a good thing. But now that the public is beginning to treat these cheating rumors as fact, we’re curious to see whether the palace will feel compelled to respond.

Originally posted on SheKnows.