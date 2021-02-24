Prince William & Kate Middleton Are ‘Utterly Aghast’ at Meghan & Harry’s Tell-All Interview

Controversy for the Cambridges. Prince William and Kate Middleton are feeling “utterly aghast” ahead of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview on Sunday, March 7, a source tells Us Weekly.

The tell-all interview was announced by CBS just one day after Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, revealed that they are expecting their second child. Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s happy news, details about the “nothing off-limits” interview have also emerged at a sensitive time for the royal family: Prince William and Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, has been in the hospital for over a week after being admitted for “feeling unwell” on February 16, and is reportedly expected to “remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week,” a source revealed to People.

Given the Duke of Edinburgh’s condition, Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 39, feel that it’s “dreadful timing” for Meghan and Harry’s upcoming interview. “It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital,” a source told Us Weekly on February 24. “They are utterly aghast.” The source also notes that the Cambridges are “appalled” that the Sussexes have decided to discuss their royal exit on such a public stage.

According to a separate source, however, Meghan and Harry aren’t planning on saying anything harsh about Prince William and Kate following their highly publicized feud in 2020. “They won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate,” the insider told Us. “They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire.”

As for what Meghan and Harry are expected to discuss, CBS revealed that the former royal couple will address Meghan’s pregnancy with her second child, their future charitable projects, and the many media pressures they’ve faced as a couple.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”