Prince William & Kate Middleton Had the Best Reaction to Brad Pitt’s #Megxit Joke at the BAFTAs

A must-see moment. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s Harry joke at the BAFTAs 2020 was everything we wanted and more. At the 72nd annual BAFTAs on Sunday, February 2, Pitt won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor unfortunately couldn’t attend the ceremony but had his costar Margot Robbie accept the award and read a speech on his behalf. And boy, was it good.

Along with some jokes about his divorces (hi, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie), Pitt ended his speech by poking fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent move to North America in front of a room full of Brits—including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “[Brad] says he ‘is going to name this [award] ‘Harry’ because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine,” Robbie said.

The cameras then cut to William and Kate in the front row, who let out huge laughs and clapped as Pitt roasted their younger brother and sister-in-law. “BRAD PITT’S WRITTEN SPEECH SAID HE’S NAMED HIS BAFTA “HARRY” BECAUSE HE’S EXCITED TO BRING IT BACK TO THE USA WITH HIM LMFAOO MARGOT READ IT IN FRONT OF PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE TOO THIS IS SO FUNNY,” one fan tweeted after the moment.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to leave the royal family and move to Canada to raise their son, Archie, in January. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Since their announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been stripped of their HRH titles and have been involved in rumors of turmoil in the royal family. Glad that Will and Kate can laugh about it though.