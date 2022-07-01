William & Kate Don’t ‘Trust’ Harry & Meghan—They Worry Their Conversations Will Be ‘Leaked’

In shambles. Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal insider Katie Nicholl revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to keep at arm’s length from William’s brother and his wife.

Katie Nicholl revealed to ET on June 30, 2022, that William and Kate’s avoidance of Harry and Megan is on purpose. “I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust,” she told ET. “I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted.”

She stressed the importance of how Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family would continue to impact the level of trust between the brothers. “If there’s going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals,” Nicholl continued. “I think Harry and Meghan are absolutely going to have to respect the wishes of [Queen Elizabeth II] and [Prince Charles] and that these meetings remain private.”

The two siblings and their wives did not meet each other at their grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee. Royal expert Russell Myers told the Australian news show Sunrise on June 6, 2022, that it was very cold between the two at the National Thanksgiving Service. “It was very, very frosty inside the church. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife. The brothers didn’t lock eyes or make eye contact at all. Harry was craning his neck to look at William and William didn’t look back at him.” Myers continued, “I think there’s still a lot of bad atmosphere going on and there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge until those brothers come back together.” Their relationship reportedly “hit rock bottom,” according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly on June 22, 2022. The Duke of Cambridge has “not been in a good place” with his brother.

Harry and Meghan Markle invited William and Kate Middleton to their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had prior commitments where they were scheduled to be in Wales to meet with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle. Harry and Meghan visited Harry’s royal family from June 2 to June 5, 2022, for the celebrations, only to leave right before the Platinum Jubilee concert on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

