It’s About Time: Will, Kate, and Harry Are Now Sharing Twitter and Instagram Accounts

UPDATE: Since this post was originally published, our favorite three royals have also joined Instagram under the handle @KensingtonRoyal. The first picture was shared at around 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have officially entered the 21st Century! The royal trio is now on Twitter, sharing the account @KensingtonRoyal.

The account launched on Wednesday, with the description: “Updates, pictures and videos from Kensington Palace, about The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and their Royal Foundation.”

The first Tweet from the account:

This isn’t the first royal Twitter account: The official @BritishMonarchy handle has been around since 2009 and tweets updates from Buckingham Palace, while the @ClarenceHouse account debuted in 2010 and sends out news about Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

While it’s a given that the account isn’t being run by either prince or Kate, we’ll take what we can get: It’s already featuring some behind-the-scenes photos of the royals and already has nearly 40,000 followers.

One request to Kate: Please tweet a photo of your closet, stat.