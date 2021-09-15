William & Kate Don’t ‘Spend a Lot of Time Thinking’ About Harry & Meghan Anymore Amid Their ‘Incredibly Deep’ Rift

Out of sight, out of mind. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t “spending a lot of time thinking” about each other these days, according to one royal expert. The Cambridges, for their part, are “focusing on supporting” Queen Elizabeth, whereas the Sussexes are invested in their “new life” in California.

This distance between the couples appears to be impacted most by Prince William and Harry’s rift, according to True Royal TV co-founder, Nick Bullen. “I think the depths of the sadness and split between the two brothers is incredibly deep and incredibly raw, and I think it’s going to take a lot to get the two of them back together,” Bullen told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 14. “I think at the moment William and Kate are focusing on their work, focusing on the children, focusing on supporting the queen. I don’t know, but I don’t think they spend a lot of time thinking about the Harry and Meghan situation.”

Bullen went on to note that Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, are also focusing on themselves at the moment. “Harry really doesn’t seem to be spending a lot of time thinking about his impact on the family in the U.K.,” the royal expert explained. “So I think they’re both, as Harry put it, on their own paths. They’ll always be brothers that always want to have some level of contact, but I think it’s pretty distanced at the moment from what I’m told by those close to them.”

Meanwhile, William, 39, and Kate, 39, are focusing their efforts on “supporting” the Queen ahead of her 70th year as monarch. “Next year is the queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year,” Bullen said, noting, “So I think you will see Kate and William really stepping up to support the queen over the next 12 months.”

This latest update on the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes came amid another major royal milestone: Prince Harry’s very own birthday! The duke turned 37 on Wednesday, September 15. Among his birthday presents was a powerful feature on the cover of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World 2021 issue alongside his wife, Meghan. Their cover, which was released online before the annual issue hit newsstands on Friday, September 17, marks the first time Meghan and Harry have ever posed together for a national magazine’s cover story.

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

