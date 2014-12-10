See All of Kate Middleton’s New York City Trip Outfits

Royal watchers, this was your week: Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, made their way to New York City.

While there was tons to be excited about—including the couple hanging out with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, let’s get real, what everyone really wants to know is what Kate was wearing.

There weren’t as many statement looks from the Duchess as we would have liked—she mostly stuck with tweed jackets and pants, and black dresses—but there were a few looks to get excited about including a $99 sweater dress by Seraphine (hey, royalty can be frugal too) and an insanely gorgeous Jenny Packham gown that Middleton wore to the 600th anniversary of St. Andrews.

Click through the gallery above to see all of Middleton’s NYC looks and tell us your favorite in the comments!