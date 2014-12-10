See All of Kate Middleton’s New York City Trip Outfits

Royal watchers, this was your week: Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, made their way to New York City.
While there was tons to be excited about—including the couple hanging out with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, let’s get real, what everyone really wants to know is what Kate was wearing.
There weren’t as many statement looks from the Duchess as we would have liked—she mostly stuck with tweed jackets and pants, and black dresses—but there were a few looks to get excited about including a $99 sweater dress by Seraphine (hey, royalty can be frugal too) and an insanely gorgeous Jenny Packham gown that Middleton wore to the 600th anniversary of St. Andrews.
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in New York City for their visit Stateside, with Kate wearing a purple tweed jacket Seraphine.
NIEBOER/PICTURE PRESS EUR/SIPA/NIEBOER/PICTURE PRESS EUR/SIPA
Kate Middleton visited the Northside Center for Child Development in this almost all black look on her first full day in New York City.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Finally a statement piece! We love this hot pink Mulberry statement coat that Middleton wore during her rainy visit to New York City.
Pool/Getty Images
Middleton chose a tweed jacket and black pants to attend a basketball game, where she met LeBron James and Jay-Z and Beyonce.
James Devaney/WireImage
Princesses can be frugal too! This sweater dress costs just $99 and is by Seraphine. Middleton finished the look with a statement gold necklace.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The piece de resistance of Middleton's NYC wardrobe was this midnight blue Jenny Packham gown that she wore to the St.Andrews 600th anniversary gala. Fun note: This is a repeat, Middleton has worn this before.
Samir Hussein/WireImage