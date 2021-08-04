Here’s What William & Kate Said to Meghan on Her 40th Birthday Amid Their Feud With Harry

No more drama? Prince William and Kate Middleton’s response to Meghan Markle’s 40 birthday shows that they still consider her and her husband, Prince Harry, family despite their royal feud.

The Duchess of Sussex—who shares 2-year-old son Archie and 1-month-old daughter Lilibet with Harry—celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, August 4. In honor of the milestone, several royal family members—including William, Kate and Prince Charles—wished her a happy birthday despite Meghan and Harry’s years-long feud with Buckingham Palace.

“Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂” William and Kate tweeted alongside a photo of Meghan during her tour to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific with Harry in 2018. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, tweeted a closeup photo of Meghan with the caption, “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday. 🎈.”

Queen Elizabeth II, for her part, also wished Meghan a happy birthday from the official Royal Family Twitter. “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” the Queen tweeted alongside three photos of the Duchess of Sussex, including one photo of her and the Queen at a 2018 engagement in Cheshire.

The royals’ birthday wishes come amid Meghan and Harry’s feud with William, Kate, Charles and other royals. At Prince Philip’s funeral, William referred to Meghan as “that bloody woman,” according to a source for The Daily Mail. “But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff—merciless,” William said, according to the newspaper’s source.

In March, Meghan responded to rumors that she bullied members of the royal staff after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, filed a complaint with William’s secretary at the time, claiming that Meghan had mistreated two personal assistants at Kensington Palace and and undermined a third employee.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a rep for Meghan said in a statement at the time. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

A source told Us Weekly in May that Charles “may never forgive” Harry after his tell-all interview with Meghan in a CBS special in March with Oprah Winfrey. “With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth,” the source said. “She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without.”

