Will & Kate Sent Harry & Meghan’s Baby Daughter a Sweet Gift Amid Their Royal Feud

Letting bygones be bygones. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s gift to Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s newborn daughter, shows that family comes first for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday, June 6, that William and Kate were told about Lilibet’s birth before Harry and Meghan announced the news and have since sent a present to the baby girl. “[They were] informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift,” the insider said.

William and Kate congratulated Meghan and Harry, who also share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, on their bundle of joy in an Instagram post on Sunday. “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie,” the statement read.

In a statement on Sunday, Harry and Meghan confirmed that they had welcomed their second child. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

Harry and Meghan went on to explain that Lilibet’s name was inspired by both the Queen and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

William and Kate’s gift to Lilibet comes amid the Duke of Cambridge’s tense relationship with Harry following the Duke of Sussex’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly in May that William and Harry still aren’t communicating regularly but their relationship has become better since they reunited at Prince Philip’s funeral in April. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Bullen said. Though he noted that William and Harry were “frosty” toward each other at Philip’s funeral, the reunion was a step in the right direction to repair their relationship. “It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” he said. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

