William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother and his daughter’s big day at the same time. Lilibet was born in Montecito, California in June 2021, and has not visited her father’s home country since her birth. While whole family is excited to meet Lilibet, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will not be in attendance for Lilibet’s celebrations due to prior commitments, according to Cosmopolitan. Lilibet’s birthday celebration will be held at Harry and Meghan’s U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. At that time, William and Kate are scheduled to be in Wales meeting with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle due to a prior commitment.

Prince Harry and Meghan are bringing both of their kids, Lilibet, and Archie, 3 over from California for the festivities. They confirmed their travels to the U.K. to celebrate the monarch’s Jubilee on May 6, 2022. However, the couple is barred from attending the Trooping of Colour as they aren’t working royals. Buckingham Palace released a statement on the same day, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Though William and Kate are not attending Lilibet’s celebrations, their kids—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—are reportedly bonding with Harry’s kids after the royal brothers worked out their problems. A source told OK! Magazine on May 31, 2022 that, “the brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.” According to the UK’s Mirror, Harry and William have been messaging each other regularly on WhatsApp and FaceTiming each other with their respective children.

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.