Prince William & Kate Middleton Just Took a Major Social Media Tip from Meghan & Harry

Even though the Fab Four have had their roadblocks, it doesn’t mean that they’re not all still learning from one another. And nothing proves that more than Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram and Twitter name change, which is a total nod to the Sussexes.

Fans noticed the change occurred over a month after Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, made their royal exit. Evidently, Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, took inspiration from one of many things that the Sussexes had to leave behind in the process: their Instagram page. The now-idle @SussexRoyal Instagram account included the display name: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Now, William and Kate have mirrored that branding by changing their @KensingtonRoyal social media account display names from “Kensington Palace” to “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

It’s a move that already has fans of the Instagram account—which boasts over 11.8 million followers—celebrating the royal couple. Many have noted that the change feels “more personal” and “appropriate,” especially when compared to other royal accounts like Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s, which still display “Clarence House” as their name.

While the sudden rebranding might seem random, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Shortly after Meghan and Harry’s move to California, William and Kate poached the couple’s former social media expert, 27-year-old David Watkins. The social strategist was hired on as the Cambridge’s new “Digital Communications and Social Media lead,” according to his LinkedIn. You can probably thank Watkins for all the extra family posts and candid photos on the @KensingtonRoyal account in recent weeks.

This is all a part of what royal expert Katie Nicholl explains as the couple’s recent move toward “letting their guard down.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl observed that William and Kate have been “stepping up to the plate,” to help their followers and charitable efforts stay positive with a “dose of entertainment.” She added, “We’re seeing them letting their guard down and that is a result of what we are going through.”