William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over

A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more?

According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace. It’s unclear if each of their children will have a room, but it would make guest rooms more limited. The new cottage will be close to Frogmore Cottage where Harry and Meghan take residence and who just renewed their lease. According to The Sun, The bedroom features very great decor including golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht.

Harry and Meghan announced that they will return to the UK for a series of charity appearances in September 2022. However, things are still up in the air for the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his brother. Their relationship has reportedly “hit rock bottom,” according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly in a report published on June 22, 2022. The Duke of Cambridge has “not been in a good place” with the Duke of Sussex for years, the insider claims, adding that things between the brothers have been “doomed” and “irreparable” ever since Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Following the CBS interview, the source claims that William “doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained,” noting that the royal family has been “burned so many times” by Harry’s public statements. “They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done.”

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

Harry and Meghan’s trip will also coincide with the potential release date of his new memoir. According to multiple sources who told Page Six, the book will be released in fall 2022, and details of the book are very hot. “It’s juicy, that’s for sure,” a publishing insider added, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” Although Harry will be spilling a lot about his family, he will not be talking about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, according to Page Six.

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.