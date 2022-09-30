The Hilarious Way Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Children Reacted to Their Parents’ Engagement Photos

Precious moments. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement photos caught the eye of their kids. During a trip to Wales, the newly appointed Princess of Wales reacted to a picture of her and her husband from more than 12 years ago.

In a viral TikTok video that was posted on Twitter, Kate noticed the old picture from a fan showing it to her. “Oh my goodness that’s from our engagement! We always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that so it’s extraordinary. And the children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy you look so young!'” William and Kate have three children together: George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4. The two became engaged in 2010 after being together on and off for 7 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to Wales with their new titles in the last week of September 2022. William took on Prince Charles’ role as Prince of Wales, as the new monarch announced his new titles on September 9, 2022. “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said in his first speech since his mother’s death. “Tywysog Cymru” means Prince of Wales in Welsh.

Kate and her children were reportedly not by Queen Elizabeth’s side while she was on her deathbed since the date coincided with the children’s first day of school. Buckingham Palace issued a statement on September 8 confirming the news of Her Majesty’s death, just hours after reports that Prince Harry was traveling to be with the family. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace’s official statement said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” William also did not make it in time according to the time corresponding to the Queen’s death certificate. Two days after her death, William, Kate, his brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, made a walkabout at Windsor Castle to give tribute to their grandmother.

