Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Kids Gave the Queen This ‘Surprise’ Gift For Easter

A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter 2021 plans included a “surprise” gift their three children gave to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

A source told Us Weekly on Monday, April 5, that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2—surprised their great-grandparents “with personalized Easter eggs, which they made and decorated themselves” for Easter. However, that wasn’t the only present that the Queen and Philip received. George, Charlotte and Louis also baked “a delicious chocolate cake covered in mini Cadbury eggs” for their great-grandparents with the help of their mom.

William and Kate also organized an Easter egg hunt for their kids, which was one of the rare occasions where George, Charlotte and Louis were able to eat sweets. “They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat,” the insider said.

According to Us Weekly, George and Charlotte are at home on a school holiday at the moment, so Kate “has been busy keeping them entertained.” As for what the family does with their free time, the source said, “They enjoy family bike rides, playing tennis and George and Charlotte are taking horse riding lessons. Charlotte is obsessed with horses, just like her great-grandmother. It’s her favorite activity.” The inside noted that Louis is also interested in horses and “wants to learn too,” but his parents feel “he is still a little too young.”

The Mirror reported in April 2021 that the Queen is “delighted” to have Philip at home and spend her first major holiday with him after his month-long hospitalization. The newspaper also wrote that Philip is in “good spirits” now that he’s back at Buckingham Palace. “Her Majesty is delighted to have the Duke of Edinburgh at home and he is in good spirits having returned from hospital to continue his recovery,” the insider said. “They will be wishing everyone a very happy Easter as we can begin to see our loved ones again.”

Philip was discharged from a private hospital in London in March 2021 after recovering there following heart surgery at St. Bartholomew’s. “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him… and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. The release came almost a month after Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital for feeling “unwell.”