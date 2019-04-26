What Will Happen if Kate Middleton Divorces Prince William After His Cheating Scandal?

Scroll To See More Images

As rumors of Prince William allegedly cheating on Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gain a life of their own, many of Kate’s fans are starting to wonder: Will Prince William and Kate Middleton divorce after their Rose Hanbury cheating scandal? Of course, this is just a hypothetical, as the rumors themselves remain wholly unsubstantiated. But say that Kate did find herself in a position of wanting to leave her marriage—what would that look like?

Kate Would Stay In The U.K.

Given that Kate and William share three children together, and that those children are royalty, Kate would need to obtain Prince William’s permission if she wanted to bring them outside the U.K. It’s unlikely that Kate would want to move her children so far away from their father anyway, but if it’s a divorce sparked by infidelity, things could of course turn nasty.

Cheat Sheet speculates that Kate would be gifted a new residence by the royal family for the express purpose of easing shared custody, and suggests that the Kensington Palace family apartment could be where she lands.

William Would Owe Kate Financial Support

Nothing compares to the riches of living like a royal, I’m sure, but Kate would be well looked after even in the case of a divorce. However, the amount involved could be significantly less than that granted in previous royal divorces, given that the couple has only been married since 2011. The financial compensation is determined based on the length of the marriage—so for example, Princess Diana, whose marriage to Prince Charles lasted 15 years, would likely have been granted more.

Paparazzi Would Be Worse Than Ever

In another precedent set by Diana’s divorce, Cheat Sheet speculates that media attention surrounding Kate would get worse, not better. Diana was famously hounded by press until her death—and in fact, the very tragic circumstances of her death involved a car chase with overzealous paparazzi.

The Queen Would Get Involved

The Queen doesn’t have to approve the divorce itself—the way she does marriages—but her involvement is nonetheless significant. The queen did in fact order Charles and Diana to divorce back in 1995, when the media circus surrounding their various affairs became too much to bear.

Whether or not she would pull a similar move in the case of William and Kate, the queen would be tasked with determining Kate’s post-divorce title. In Diana’s case, the queen was open to leaving all titles in place and allowing her to continue as Her Royal Highness Princess Diana. However, Charles apparently put up a fight, and it was decided that Diana would retain the Princess title, but not the HRH preceding it. The Queen could also strip Kate of all titles if she so chose — but given the precedent she’s set, it’s unlikely.

Remarriage Could Be Tricky

Since the Queen of England also acts as the head of the Church of England — and the Church of England does not approve of divorce—remarriage can become tricky for former royals. One thing is clear: if they do remarry, they would lose all titles associated with their former marriage for good. Since it’s more or less impossible to remarry under the Church of England, royals have found various workarounds in past years. Princess Anne married her second husband in the Church of Scotland, while Prince Charles remarried in a civil service and an informal blessing.

Originally posted on SheKnows.