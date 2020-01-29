Are Prince William & Kate Middleton OK? The Duchess Isn’t Wearing Her Ring

With all of the Megxit drama just cooling down, followers of the royal family are suddenly finding themselves concerned about the other royal couple: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s breakup clue of no wedding ring stirred up quite the rumor. But as it turns out, the situation probably isn’t so dire.

After looking closely, it appears Kate didn’t remove her wedding ring at all—she removed her engagement ring. Still, some are wondering why the Duchess would remove the gorgeous sapphire that belonged to Prince William’s mother, the late Princess Diana. There’s actually a really easy explanation, as it’s not the first time this has happened.

On Jan. 29, Kate was busy attending a workshop at the Evelina Children’s Hospital in London. The workshop, hosted by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Program, was focused on helping sick children through the arts. Due to the fact that the workshop was hosted in the hospital, Kate had to take some extra precautionary steps: Namely, she had to follow strict policy to wash and scrub her hands to avoid spreading outside germs before even entering the hospital.

Sometimes to avoid extra hassle, hospitals will recommend removing any important jewelry before visiting—otherwise, guests would have to disenfect the jewelry, too. It seems that this is the explanation behind Kate’s missing engagement ring; she likely followed the hospital’s recommendation, and simply left it somewhere safe at home.

If this is the case, it seems Kate and her team also predicted the media would get fussy upon seeing a ring missing from the Duchess’ finger—which is why she’s still wearing her gold wedding band in photos. If you’re really gunning for a split between Will and Kate, we don’t know what to tell you: She’s still wearing a ring!

These rumors come amid royal backlash and drama following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plan to “step down” from their roles as senior members of the royal family and their move to Canada. Back in the United Kingdom, Kate and Prince Harry have been fielding reactions from within their royal family—and while it’s certainly resulted in some strain on their daily lives, it shouldn’t be a cause for worry over their relationship in the slightest.