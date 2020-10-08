Prince William & Kate Middleton Once Broke Up Over the Phone While She Was at Work

It’s happened to the best of us, and now we know even Prince William and Kate Middleton broke up by phone once, too. In 2007, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went through a particularly rocky period in their relationship. Ultimately, it led to the pair’s temporary split—but followers of the royal family had little idea of how, exactly, that breakup went down. Now, a royal expert is dishing out details of the call that ended things between William and Kate for a time.

In his new book, Battle of the Brothers, royal biographer Robert Lacey covers a lot of ground: There’s William and Harry’s feud, William’s reaction to Meghan Markle entering the fray, and, of course, a look at Prince William and Kate’s relationship over the years. Lacey, who has also served as a historical consultant on Netflix’s The Crown, recalls the moment when Kate and William broke up in 2007 as having taken place…via a phone call while Kate was at work. Yep, that’s right. Before Kate became Duchess of Cambridge, she was working as an accessory buyer with the London-based clothing retailer, Jigsaw, when William phoned her during a meeting to discuss the future of their relationship. It didn’t end well.

According to Lacey, Kate excused herself from the meeting to speak with William, who the writer describes as being a “hard-drinking” Army officer at the time. The now-Duchess went into another room, so as to be out of earshot from her co-workers. “She shut the door for more than an hour,” Lacey writes. “When she came out, she was single.”

Of course, we know that breakup didn’t last forever. In fact, it didn’t even last long. According to Lacey, the pair were back together after 10 weeks after being spotted kissing at a party. Apparently, William did attempt to dip his toes back into the dating scene while he and Kate were still broken up, but he didn’t have much luck. The women he pursued “could suss out the truth about where his heart lay, even if he himself could not,” writes Lacey. It all worked out for the better.

Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of A Family in Tumult is out October 20 and is available to preorder now.

