Prince William Is Planning Something ‘Special’ for Kate Middleton’s 39th Birthday Celebration

A royal birthday from home. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s birthday plans for the Duchess of Cambridge’s 39th lap around the sun are going to very “special,” HELLO! Magazine reports. With current health restrictions in the U.K., however, that means something low-key planned at Anmer Hall.

After the royal family canceled their Christmas plans with the Queen at Sandringham Estate, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will continue to stay socially distant and celebrate Kate’s birthday safely at home with their three children: seven-year-old Prince George, five-year-old Princess Charlotte, and two-year-old Prince Louis. While Kate and William’s eldest two kids are usually busy getting back to school this time of year, this year, they will be able to celebrate without worrying about homework on January 9—a.k.a. mom Kate’s birthday—as on January 1, the U.K. government announced that all primary schools will remain closed for the beginning of the new term due to the health crisis.

So, what does that mean for Prince William’s “special” plans for his wife’s 39th birthday? According to HELLO!, the Cambridge family has a “fun weekend” planned at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Last year, that looked like another day at home at the Cambridge’s London residence: Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, which is a 20-room, four-story apartment that once belonged to Princess Margaret. For her 38th birthday, Kensington Palace shared a sweet photo of Duchess Kate taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous back outside the Anmer Hall grounds.

This year, however, the pair are just focusing on what’s “best” for their family. During a visit to Cardiff Castle before the holidays, the Duke of Cambridge confessed that celebrations were hard this year. “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” he told visiting students from nearby universities. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.”

Lily Faulkner, a student from Cardiff University, said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were simply focusing on making the right choice. “They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family and still weren’t 100% sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be,” she said. Now that it’s 2021, it looks like they’ve made a solid choice to stay at home after all.