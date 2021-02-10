Prince William & Kate Middleton Are ‘Trying’ For Baby No. 4—But Here’s Why the Queen Is ‘Concerned’

Ready for more. Prince William and Kate Middleton want baby no. 4 and they’re already “trying” for another kid. As royals fans know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to three children: sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5. But it looks like William and Kate are ready to add to their brood.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 10, that William and Kate are officially “trying” for baby no. 4 and are “on the same page” about growing their family. “Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” the insider said. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

The insider went on to reveal that Kate has been feeling “broody” since news of her sister Pippa Middleton’s pregnancy in December 2020. The source also said that Kate is aware the “clock is ticking” when it comes to having more kids. As for how she’s been preparing for her pregnancy, the insider said that Kate has been eating a “nutrient-rich” diet to prepare her body for another pregnancy.

Though Kate has been on board for another kid from the jump, the source said that William took some convincing. “It took a while for Kate to convince William, though,” the insider said. “He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

The source also revealed that William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is “overjoyed” about the news of them trying for another baby. “She adores her great-grandchildren. She’s slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy,” the source said.

As for what Will and Kate want, the source revealed that Kate is hoping for another daughter given her “extremely close” bond with her sister Pippa. “She wants Charlotte to have the same enjoyable experience — to grow up with a little a sister to confide in and look out for,” the insider said.