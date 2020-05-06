The Royal Family Put Aside Their Feud With Meghan & Harry For Archie’s 1st Birthday

Putting their differences aside. British royal family members including Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Archie’s first birthday despite their feud with his parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned 1 year old on Wednesday 6, May 6, and in honor of the tot’s milestone, many of his royal family members took to their Instagrams to wish him a happy b-day.

“Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈,” the Kensington Royal account, run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, captioned a photo from Archie’s christening. Archie’s grandfather, Prince Charles, also dedicated a birthday message to the baby from his Clarence House Instagram account. “A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.,” he wrote.

Even Archie’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, dedicated special message to her great-grandson on the official Royal Family Instagram account. “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈🎉 . Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild,” the account wrote.

The well wishes from Archie’s family come after his parents, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision to “step back” as senior members of the British royal family and move to Canada. Since then, the couple has relocated to Los Angeles. Their last day as senior royal family members was on April 1. Since their announcement, there have been reports of a riff between Harry and other royal family members, including his brother, Prince William. A source told Us Weekly in January that William wasn’t happy that Harry and Meghan announced their move a day before his wife Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday.

“Harry and Meghan rubbed salt into the wounds by making the huge announcement a day before Kate’s birthday,” an insider told the magazine at the time. “It hasn’t gone down well with William.” There have also been reports of other royal family members, such as Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, shading Meghan and Harry after their exit.

It’s unclear where the royal family stands now with Harry and Meghan, but it’s a good sign they put their differences aside for little Archie.