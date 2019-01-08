Prince William Ignored Meghan Markle in This Awkward-AF Video & Here’s Why

Why did Prince Harry ignore Meghan Markle in this video? That’s what fans were wondering a couple weeks ago when a video came out of the Duke of Cambridge ignoring his sister-in-law on the way to their car. The video, which was taken as the royals left a church service at St. Mary Magdalene in London on Christmas day, shows Markle and William walking with their respective spouses, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, as Markle turns to William to tell him something. Busy fixing his scarf, William seems to ignore Markle, as he looks ahead and continues to adjust his outfit.

Was it shade? Did Prince William not hear her? Fans have been wondering these questions since the video came out. And though we don’t know what happened for sure (perhaps what Markle said didn’t warrant a response), one body language expert thinks the video could be evidence of “tension” in the royal family. In an interview with Express, body language expert Judi James explained that the moment could be William not wanting to draw attention to the royal family, especially after the media buzz around the divorce of his parents.

“This sense of distancing could be caused by tensions but it could also primarily be prompted by William’s aversion to royal ‘soap operas,'” James said. “After the tragic dramas of his parent’s marriage William has always appeared keen to avoid any public emotional displays that might draw too much ongoing attention from the press and it could easily be this, rather than Meghan herself, that he’s keen to avoid.”

James also reasoned that Markle might not have been talking to William at all, speculating that she could’ve been talking to Middleton, which is why William didn’t respond to what she said. “On the surface it looked as though she turned around to smile at William while he kept himself busy tucking his scarf into his coat and her face did appear to have dropped as she turned back,” James said. “But she could have been smiling at Kate rather than William, meaning he might genuinely have been out of the conversational loop at that particular point.”