Prince William’s ‘Heart Broke’ After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Left the Royal Family

The Duke of Cambridge misses his brother. Prince William’s “heart broke” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 24. The insider told the magazine that, while Harry and William aren’t as close as they used to be, the Duke of Sussex’s older brother is “done with the drama” and almost ready to make amends with his sibling.

“William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” the source said. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.”

As royal fans know, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada to raise their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, before relocating to Los Angeles for their careers. (Meghan has since done a voiceover for the Disney+ documentary, Elephant.) Though there were reports of tension between William and Harry when the Duke of Sussex announced his move to North America in January, Us Weekly’s source notes that William, for the most part, is over the ordeal is taking time for himself until he patches up his relationship with his brother.

“It breaks William’s heart,” the insider said, adding that the brothers “need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”

A second source also told Us Weekly in June that William and Harry have been in touch since quarantine started and that the Duke of Cambridge has told his brother to move back to London for the sake of his health and his family’s, especially after their father, Prince Charles, became ill. “William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety,” the source said.