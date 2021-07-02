William Is Still ‘Absolutely Furious’ at Harry For Talking About the Royals to the Press

When it comes to Prince William and Harry’s relationship after Princess Diana’s tribute, a new report claims that reconciliation is still proving to be “very difficult” for the brothers.

Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 39, attended a tribute ceremony in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday on Thursday, July 1. The event marked the first time the brothers reunited since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. Despite their reunion at the event, which took place at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden in London, the brothers’ relationship is still “very much a work in progress,” according to True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen.

“An awful lot has been said between the two,” Bullen told Fox News in a report published on Friday, July 2. “So much dirty linen has been put out in the public, so to speak,” the television producer went on to note, referring to Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The Duke of Sussex notably described his relationship with William as one of “space” at the time, claiming that his brother and their father, Prince Charles, are “trapped” by their roles in the royal family. Harry has since gone on to call out the royal family further in a new Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, in which he described the “total neglect” he and his wife Meghan Markle faced when it came to their mental health prior to their royal exit in 2020.

According to Bullen, the Duke of Cambridge is still “furious” over Harry speaking so publicly about the royal family. “I am told William is absolutely furious at how Harry and Meghan have shared their views about the royal family, about their own immediate family, with the world’s press,” Bullen told Fox News.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly tough to come back from that, on all sides. Harry and Meghan feel they haven’t been supported by the monarchy,” Bullen continued.” But ultimately, William is a king in waiting. Duty to him comes first. His duty is to protect the crown and to protect the institution. And that’s what William is going to do.”

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

