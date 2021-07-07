Harry Made ‘Attempts to Engage’ With William at Diana’s Tribute—Here’s How His Brother Responded

We might finally be seeing some “healing” going on in Prince William and Harry’s relationship after Princess Diana’s statue unveiling—and according to a new report, this may be thanks to the Duke of Sussex, who made an effort to “engage” with his brother at the ceremony.

Princess Diana’s statue unveiling, which took place on Thursday, July 1, marked the first time Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 39, reunited since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, it was Harry who made “attempts to engage” with his older brother at the London event. “When Harry would actually turn his feet to angle towards his brother, his brother didn’t respond by turning towards Harry,” Cobb told Us Weekly in a report published on Tuesday, July 6. “He was more stoic. He was less engaging with his brother and, in my opinion, Harry was trying to make attempts to engage.”

“There was a level of comfort for [Harry],” Cobb continued. “Harry was looking more at William than vice versa. And you could tell also because there were times that Harry would actually walk over to where his brother and somebody else was talking.”

Another insider revealed to Us that the event sparked some much-needed “healing” between the brothers, whose relationship has been rocky for years. The brothers’ rift deepened following Harry’s royal exit with his wife Meghan in 2020, but it was the Sussexes’ tell-all interview with Oprah in March 2021 that brought tensions to an all-time high.

During the tell-all, Harry described his relationship with William as one of “space” before calling him and their father, Prince Charles, “trapped” by their roles in the royal family. Now, however, it seems the brothers may finally be starting to put their feud behind them.

“William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding,” an insider told the site on Wednesday, July 7. “They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling.” Hopefully, this is just the beginning!

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

