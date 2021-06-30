We Finally Know if William & Harry Plan to Talk After Diana’s Tribute Amid Their ‘Strained’ Relationship

Things have been pretty rocky between these two recently, which raises the question: Will Prince William and Harry be meeting after Prince Diana’s statue unveiling? While the pair are set to join each other at the ceremony in honor of their late mother, a new report claims that the event itself may mark the only reunion we’ll be seeing between these brothers—at least this time around.

Prince Willliam, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are expected to attend a tribute in London on what would have been the late Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday on Thursday, July 1. The Duke of Sussex has already flown into the United Kingdom from California, where his wife, Meghan Markle, remains at home with their son, Archie, and newborn daughter, Lilibet. Prince William’s wife, Duchess Kate, is also expected to skip the ceremony, along with his and Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

With so many royal faces absent from the ceremony, it may have seemed like the perfect opportunity for Harry and William to make amends amid their ongoing feud. One report by The Telegraph claimed the brothers would “meet in private” following the event, giving them the opportunity to do just that. But according to sources who spoke to The New York Post’s Page Six, it’s unlikely that this meeting will really take place.

Page Six’s report on Wednesday, June 30, claims that Harry and William simply may not have the time or space to have a chat. Insiders noted to the site that a private conversation could be “particularly difficult,” given how closely the media will be covering the event. While the brothers could possibly have their talk at a later date, it is believed that Harry will want to get back to the U.S. as soon as possible to be with his wife and children.

This will-they, won’t-they debate comes amid what one source believes will be a “sad and strained” event for the brothers. The insider added, however, that Harry and William will put on a united front in honor of their late mother. “The boys will be fine,” the source told Page Six early on Wednesday. “They both know it is not about them but remembering the late princess,” a separate source echoed to The Telegraph, noting that both will be “putting on a brave face for the event like they did at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.”

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

