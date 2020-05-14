Prince Harry & Prince William Are Finally Reuniting for a Very Special Reason

Just when it looked like there was no more progress on the royals’ front, the Queen’s grandsons are coming in clutch. Prince William and Prince Harry’s letter to Princess Diana’s charity proves that the famously feuding pair are finally getting over their royal rift—and we couldn’t be happier!

Things were looking pretty bleak for the brothers after Prince Harry, 35, announced his plans to step back from his role as a senior royal alongside wife, Meghan Markle, 38, in Jan. 2020. The decision cemented a months-long feud between the Duke of Sussex and his older brother, 37-year-old Prince William, which started after the new father participated in a revealing ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In it, Harry and Meghan hinted at their ongoing strain with William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 38. Communication has been rocky between the Fab Four ever since.

But ever since the Sussexes moved to California in April 2020, the distance has seemingly inspired Harry and William to reconnect. After reports suggested that “”William and Harry are in touch,” following Prince Charles’ recent illness, the brothers are even working together again. Their latest inspiration is one that has followed them since birth: Their mother, Princess Diana.

The pair have teamed up to support the charity set up in their late mother’s name following her death in 1997. Prince William has since penned a letter to the organization, this time on behalf of himself and his brother, Harry.

“I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty,” William wrote.

“Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever,” the Duke of Cambridge added. “This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.