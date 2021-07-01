William & Harry Plan to Meet After Diana’s Tribute—& Kate Will Be There as a ‘Peacekeeper’

Royal followers are wondering if they can expect to see Prince William, Harry, and Kate Middleton meet after Princess Diana’s statue unveiling. Well, according to a new report by the UK Sun, brothers Harry and William are indeed planning to have a private chat after the event—and they won’t be alone. Duchess Kate is believed to be joining them, acting as a “peacekeeper” during their meeting.

Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 39, attended the tribute ceremony in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday on Thursday, July 1. The event marked the first time the brothers reunited since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. Earlier reports by The New York Post’s Page Six claimed that the pair may find it “particularly difficult” to speak amid the event due to the increased presence of media and reporters, but according to one royal source, it seems Harry and William are planning a talk after all.

Instead of chatting at the event, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are reportedly heading back to Kensington Palace to meet with William’s wife, Duchess Kate. Former royal staffer Paul Burrell, who served as none other than the late Princess of Wales’ butler, told Good Morning Britain that the Duchess of Cambridge is the one who “holds the key” to bringing Harry and William “back together” amid their feud.

“They will go back to Kensington Palace after the ceremony which will be very small, very quick, and then they will meet up with Kate indoors,” Burrell told Good Morning Britain on Thursday, per The Sun. “I think Kate holds the key to this. I think she is the peacekeeper. She is the person that is going to bring these boys back together.”

News of Harry and William’s chat with “peacekeeper” Kate comes amid what sources have called a “strained” relationship between the brothers. “A lot has been said,” Burrell noted of their rift, seemingly referring to Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah in March 2021. During the interview, the Duke of Sussex called his relationship with William one of “space” before claiming that his brother and father, Prince Charles, are “trapped” by their roles in the royal family. Since then, the California-based royal has gone on to discuss his tense relationships within the royal family on multiple occasions.

According to Burrell, if anyone can heal this rift, it’s the Duchess of Cambridge. “She knows they are both hurting. She knows they both want this to work,” Burrell continued. “Kate has witnessed this first hand, she knows William wants this to work out. Those boys should be stood together, their mother would want them to stand together.” Burrell went on to suggest that if Princess Diana’s tribute doesn’t bring the brothers back together, “nothing will.”

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the “spare”), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

