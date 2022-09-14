Harry & William Reunited for Dinner Before The Queen’s Coffin Procession

A family meal. Prince William and Harry attended a dinner together after the Queen’s death. The Royal family had an intimate dinner before the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

Page Six reported that the brothers reunited again on September 13, 2022, the day before the Queen’s procession to Westminster Hall. Their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, also were in attendance. It’s still unclear who else attended the dinner. The Royal couples made their appearance the next day by walking the procession to the famous Abbey where the Queen will lay in state for four days before her funeral on September 19, 2022. Prince Harry wore a black suit with his military medals while Prince William wore his military uniform.

The dinner comes days after William invited Harry and Meghan to join them in a public appearance. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked together looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace says William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate. Earlier in the day, William was present for his father’s proclamation as King. The couples who were wearing all black looked fondly at the flowers and messages of support to the Queen and her family. Earlier in the day, William was present for his father’s proclamation as King. The couples who were wearing all black looked fondly at the flowers and messages of support to the Queen and her family. “We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” a Royal source told Page Six.“

Prince Harry was en route to Balmoral Castle, Scotland during the Queen’s final moments to be with King Charles and William, who were by her side. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it in time, according to People. Since then, Prince Harry has been involved in the week-long ceremonies with his family as well as the newly appointed King Charles III, to lay his grandmother to rest. Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

Harry made a public statement on his charity Archewell’s website to honor his grandmother’s legacy and her impact on his life. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.” He also mentioned how she and her husband Prince Philip are reunited. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch

. The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown, follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he met her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.