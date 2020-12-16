Prince William & Prince Harry Are ‘Demanding Answers’ About This Controversial Princess Diana Interview

Coming together. Prince William and Prince Harry are demanding answers about Princess Diana’s interview that aired on BBC Panorama in 1995. The controversial tell-all—which saw their mother discussing the breakdown of her marriage with Prince Charles—is back in the spotlight after the BBC launched an investigation into the reporter who conducted the interview, Martin Bashir, for allegedly arranging the interview under a false pretext. 25 years later, Diana’s sons want the real truth about what happened.

Despite rumors about their feud, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, can always agree on getting answers when it comes to their late mother, who died tragically in August 1997—nearly two years following her November ’95 sit-down with Bashir. A Sunday Times report alleged that Bashir arranged the interview through unethical terms, by falsifying bank statements and manipulating Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, into negotiating the sit-down. “William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth,” a source told Us Weekly in a report on December 16. “For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too.”

According to the source, taking time to address their mother’s interview has even given William and Harry’s relationship a chance to improve. “The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship. They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp,” the source added. “William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.”

In November, William released a rare statement about the investigation into the interview—in which his mother made the shocking statement, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referring to Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, his now-wife. “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction,” William shared to multiple media outlets on November 18. “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

While his brother Harry has yet to release any public statements regarding the Panorama interview and its independent investigation, Us Weekly’s sourced noted that his position is already understood. “You do not need a public statement to imagine how [Harry] is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him,” the source explained. “He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him.”