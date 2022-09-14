Prince William Is Trying to Keep Things ‘Normal’ For His Kids After The Queen’s Death

Taking it easy. Prince William’s children are keeping it low after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Prince William talked to some people mourning the death of the Queen and how he and his family are handling the loss.

Teacher Elaine Gee met Prince William when he was meeting with the public after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022. “I told him how I work at a school and how it’s been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it’s all changed and we are talking about this,” Gee told People on September 12, 2022. “He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible.” As for Kate, the teacher had plenty of nice things to say about the new Princess of Wales. “Catherine thanked me, and she said that all the nation were feeling it,” she says. “They were both very kind and gentle and genuine. It was very special—definitely a moment I will always treasure.”

William and Kate share three children together Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. Kate and the children missed the passing of Queen Elizabeth as they started school on the same day. Meanwhile, Prince William went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with his grandmother during her last moments. The Royal children began attending Lambrook, an independent preparatory school in Berkshire in September 2022.

William and Kate reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their walkabout to see the tributes towards their grandmother. Kensington Palace says William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate. Earlier in the day, William was present for his father’s proclamation as King. The couples who were wearing all black looked fondly at the flowers and messages of support to the Queen and her family. “We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” a Royal source told Page Six.

Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The Queen’s coffin took a trip from Scotland to London, England where she will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor where her father King George, and her husband Prince Philip are buried. Before that, however, the Royal family made a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where the Queen will lay in state and have a public viewing for four days before her funeral on September 19, 2022.

