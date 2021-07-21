Prince William Is Releasing His Own Book Amid Reports He’s ‘Nervous’ About Harry’s Memoir

Just days after his brother’s own book announcement, it sounds like Prince William’s book is already on its way, too. The Duke of Cambridge revealed he’s co-authoring a book in honor of the Royal Foundation’s Earthshot Prize, an annual award that recognizes solutions to climate change and environmental issues.

The book, titled Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, is expected to be on shelves before the Earthshot Prize ceremony takes place in October 2021. According to Town & Country, Prince William, 39, is responsible for the introduction of the book and will be joined on the page by co-authors Colin Butfield, an advisor on the prince’s environmental campaign, and producer, Jonnie Hughes. “We have 10 years to turn the tide on the environmental crisis, but we need the world’s best solutions and one shared goal—to save our planet, the publisher’s description reads, calling Earthshot “the first definitive book about how these goals can tackle the environmental crisis.”

News of Prince William’s book comes just days after his brother Prince Harry, 36, announced he’s working on a “wholly truthful” memoir about his life as a royal. The Duke of Sussex confirmed the news in a statement on Monday, July 19, via PEOPLE. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” his statement read. He added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that members of the royal family—including William and Prince Charles— were “shaken” by the news of Harry’s upcoming memoir. “The royal family is shaken up about the book,” the insider said. The source added that William and Charles are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal” after Harry’s recent interviews about the royals, which were seemingly “bad enough.” If Will’s book is any indication, however, it seems like those concerns aren’t stopping him from becoming an author himself!

