Here’s the Funny Gift Kate Middleton Plans to Get Prince William Ahead of His 39th Birthday

We may have just found out what Prince William’s birthday present from Kate Middleton will be ahead of his 39th birthday on June 21—or, at the very least, the Duchess of Cambridge can consider it as a gag gift!

As royal followers may know, the royal family are fans of the prankster present—take, for example, that time Duchess Kate famously gave her brother-in-law Prince Harry a “Grow-Your-Own Girlfriend” kit. (Clearly, it worked; he did marry Meghan Markle soon after!) Well, nothing’s changed on that front, as Kate still certainly appears to have her sense of humor. The Duchess made it known that she was drawing some inspiration from martial arts teacher Jason Baird—one of the finalists from her “Hold Still” photograph competition in 2020—whose photo submission shows him doing a backflip in front of some kids while dressed as none other than their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Kate, who spoke to Baird in a conversation uploaded to YouTube on Monday, May 31, hinted that she’d like to see her husband William in the Spidey costume himself one day. “Thank you for sending in your photograph because there are some really emotive and really sad images and stories that we had,” Kate began. “But this brought, you know, particularly to the judging panel, it was such a wonderful, positive image of community spirit.”

“It was amazingly captured. And I hadn’t appreciated at the time that you are a martial arts teacher so that gives it a lot of context as well,” Kate said, before discussing Baird’s Spider-Man costume. “I’ll see if it takes on the trend here at Kensington Palace. Might have to buy William a suit,” the Duchess teased. “Unfortunately, I’m not so sure he’s going to get the air clearance that you’ve got.” Well, Kate—we’ll never know unless he tries! We’d sure love to see it.

