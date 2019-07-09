Prince William Had To Beg Kate Middleton To Take Him Back After Their 2007 Breakup & Oop

Our favorite royal couple is happily married now with three beautiful children. But, Prince William begged Kate Middleton after their 2007 breakup for another chance. They almost didn’t become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After two months apart, the future king reportedly made it very clear that he wanted Middleton back. But according to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, Middleton was adamant about taking things slow as they restarted their relationship.

Though Prince William was the one who instigated the breakup, he was also the one who decided he simply couldn’t live without Middleton by his side. And, apparently, he fought the hardest to reconcile and win her back. In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert Nicholl explains exactly how Prince William and Middleton’s reunion went down—with William apparently “pleading” with his future bride for a second chance.

Its good thing he did! We can’t imagine these two without one another. They are literally a match made in heaven. Everyone has their ups and downs and this couple has definitely had a bit of a tough year. But their love and support for one another is truly palpable. Bless the relationship gods for allowing them to reunite. And props to Prince William for working for it—and Middleton for making him work for it and giving him another chance!

According to Nicholl, the pair decided to call their relationship off in early April of 2007. But by the end of May, Prince William was well aware the breakup had been a mistake and was honest with Middleton about that. “At the end of the month, they secretly met up at Clarence House and at a pub close to Highgrove, where William told her he wanted to get back together,” Nicholl writes. “Kate didn’t want to rush anything. She had been badly hurt and told William she needed some time.”

The pair eventually did get back together. And we can thank a sexy nurse costume and casual party for that! Prince William invited Middleton to a costume party in Dorset. The future queen arrived dressed as a sexy nurse (well played, Kate) and Prince William apparently, “pleaded with Kate to give their relationship another go,” Nicholl explained. According to fellow party-goers, Prince William followed Middleton around “like a lost puppy.” The soon-to-be couple danced all night and Princ William gave here a very public kiss at midnight. Aw!

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” a source told Nicholl. “William didn’t care that people were looking. His friends were joking that they should get a room.”

By the end of the party, Middleton and Prince William were back together. Four years later they were married.

And now, they’re as strong as ever. Despite some cheating rumors that swirled around Prince William earlier this spring, the two are in a happy, loving and committed relationship. We can see why!