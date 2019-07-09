StyleCaster
Prince William Had To Beg Kate Middleton To Take Him Back After Their 2007 Breakup & Oop

Prince William Had To Beg Kate Middleton To Take Him Back After Their 2007 Breakup & Oop

Prince William Kate Middleton
Our favorite royal couple is happily married now with three beautiful children. But, Prince William begged Kate Middleton after their  2007 breakup for another chance. They almost didn’t become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After two months apart, the future king reportedly made it very clear that he wanted Middleton back. But according to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, Middleton was adamant about taking things slow as they restarted their relationship.

Though Prince William was the one who instigated the breakup, he was also the one who decided he simply couldn’t live without Middleton by his side. And, apparently, he fought the hardest to reconcile and win her back. In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert Nicholl explains exactly how Prince William and Middleton’s reunion went down—with William apparently “pleading” with his future bride for a second chance.

Its good thing he did! We can’t imagine these two without one another. They are literally a match made in heaven. Everyone has their ups and downs and this couple has definitely had a bit of a tough year. But their love and support for one another is truly palpable. Bless the relationship gods for allowing them to reunite. And props to Prince William for working for it—and Middleton for making him work for it and giving him another chance!

According to Nicholl, the pair decided to call their relationship off in early April of 2007. But by the end of May, Prince William was well aware the breakup had been a mistake and was honest with Middleton about that. “At the end of the month, they secretly met up at Clarence House and at a pub close to Highgrove, where William told her he wanted to get back together,” Nicholl writes. “Kate didn’t want to rush anything. She had been badly hurt and told William she needed some time.”

🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course. Her Majesty The Queen visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997, and The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2006. Swipe to see photos from the visits: 2. The Queen attends a State Banquet at the President's House, Karachi, in 1961. 3. The Queen meets members of the Pakistan cricket team at the Rawalpindi cricket ground, in 1997. 4. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore, in 2006. Photos courtesy of the Press Association and @royalcollectiontrust #Pakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan

The pair eventually did get back together. And we can thank a sexy nurse costume and casual party for that! Prince William invited Middleton to a costume party in Dorset. The future queen arrived dressed as a sexy nurse (well played, Kate) and Prince William apparently, “pleaded with Kate to give their relationship another go,” Nicholl explained. According to fellow party-goers, Prince William followed Middleton around “like a lost puppy.” The soon-to-be couple danced all night and Princ William gave here a very public kiss at midnight. Aw!

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” a source told Nicholl. “William didn’t care that people were looking. His friends were joking that they should get a room.”

By the end of the party, Middleton and Prince William were back together. Four years later they were married.

And now, they’re as strong as ever. Despite some cheating rumors that swirled around Prince William earlier this spring, the two are in a happy, loving and committed relationship. We can see why!

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2018

Middleton made headlines when she wore a knee-length red dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar by Jenny Packham after she gave birth to her second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018. Though longer than Kate's dress, Princess Diana also wore a red dress with a white collar when she gave birth to her second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Like the rest of the royal births, both Middleton and Diana wore their dresses when they presented their newborns at the Lindo Wing in London.

Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1984
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle turned heads when she wore a blue-and-green plaid Burberry coat on a visit to the Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry in February 2018. Many considered the outfit to be a nod to a near-exact look that Princess Diana wore to the Highland Games in Bute in 1987. For the games, Princess Di wore a button-up dress with almost the exact same length, pattern, and color palette as Markle's.

Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1987
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2017

For the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2017, Middleton wore a floral-green Prada dress with sleeves and a high neckline. Considering the look was for a service at Diana's memorial garden in London, many suspected that the look was a tribute to a similar floral-green dress that Diana wore to at a rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1981
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle looked like a modern fashion icon when she paired her cream coat with a matching white beret to a Commonwealth Day celebration in March 2018. Little did fans know, the hat choice was a tribute to one of Princess Diana's favorite designers and milliners, Stephen Jones, who is responsible for Markle's beret and many of Princess Di's looks. Though her hat wasn't the same color as Markle's, Princess Di famously wore one of Jones's berets to the Braemar Highland Games in September 1982.

Princess diana
Princess Diana—1982
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2013

Middleton kept Princess Diana's memory alive when she wore a blue polka-dot dress after she gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013. The look was a clear tribute to the polka-dot blue dress that Princess Diana also wore after she gave birth to her first child, Prince William, in 1982. Though Di's dress is a touch longer, falling short of her ankles, it's clear that Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her would-be mother-in-law.

Princess Diana—1982
Princess Diana—1982
STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Meghan Markle—2019

Markle wore a Princess-Diana-reminscent outfit in 2019 when she wore this red wrap coat over a purple tea-length dress with a subtle thigh-high slit on a visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry. Princess Di wore the same color pallette two decades earlier on a visit to Hong Kong, where she also matched a tea-length purple skirt with a red jacket. 

STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1989
