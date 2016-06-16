Prince William Is Winning Us Over with Historic Cover of Britain’s Leading Gay Magazine

Prince William may still wear top hats when the occasion calls, but he’s proving to be a royal we can get behind. The 33-year-old has made history with his cover for Attitude, the British equivalent of our Out, marking the first time a royal has appeared on the cover of a gay magazine.

The photo was taken at Kensington Palace in London, reports BBC. It was right after the duke of Cambridge met with nine members of the LGBT community to have a roundtable discussion about homophobic bullying. Each one talked to him about the bullying they endured growing up and the low self-esteem, suicide attempts, drug addiction, and depression that followed.

“No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason,” William tells the magazine. “You should be proud of the person you are, and you have nothing to be ashamed of.” When the future king of England talks like that, we can almost feel hopeful. Long may he reign.