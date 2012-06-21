Prince William Turns 30: 15 Manly Shots of Britain’s Future King

A very special happy birthday is in order to Prince William (a.k.a. the Duke of Cambridge, a.k.a. William Arthur Philip Louis, a.k.a. “Wills” to the insane British press). The royal turns thirty today, and we feel like we’ve known him since the day he was born on June 21, 1982 to Charles, Prince of Wales and the late, great Princess Diana. His childhood was heavily documented, and his profile only continued to rise following the tragic passing of Diana.

Unlike many children of the wealthy and aristocratic, Wills grew up into a fine young man. Sure, he had his partying phase in his twenties (we all remember the pictures of him and his new girlfriend Kate Middleton stumbling into the back of chauffeured cars), but he never went too crazy.

Now, after sealing the deal with Kate (who went from the daughter of a family who owned a party planning company to a Duchess), Wills has truly come into his own. As the Duke of Cambridge, he travels the world doing charity work and looking macho and handsome while doing so. Sure, you can check out our gallery of the royal couple’s fabulous first year of marriage, but why not celebrate Wills in all his glory with a look at his most noble pursuits. Click through the slideshow and enjoy.